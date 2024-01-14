West Michigan Tourist Association: Making the best of West Michigan's winters with end-of-January events

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a week of harsh winter weather West Michigan saw, you may be itching to get outside to enjoy the best of what West Michigan has to offer.

Fox 17 spoke with Kaylie Pomper from the West Michigan Tourist Association to hear what fun events you can end your January with.

Live Music in the Taproom & Beach Weekend at Jamesport Brewing Company in Ludington

On January 19th and 20th, Jamesport Brewing Company is transforming into their own kind of Hawaii, with a fun and lively beach weekend. There will be lots of strumming going on with "The Ukulele Guy" Ben Paetz, who will be playing live, beachy tunes in the taproom. This almost summer somewhere theme will feature a tropical-inspired drink and dinner menu too. The event runs from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on both days. Check out their website for more information.

Charcuterie Board Workshop at Black Star Farms in Suttons Bay

Charcuterie Boards are all the rage and with good reason too. Whether hosting a few friends or a large gathering, the intricate nature of them makes them a hot commodity, with something for each person to enjoy. Black Star Farms is hosting a workshop January 14th and again in February, March and April, so you have plenty of time to plan to join. Catering Sous Chef, Leah Moerdyk will demonstrate plenty of fun tips and tricks for making your next charcuterie board a showstopping, uber impressive event that will leave everyone clamoring for more. The best part? You’ll be able to take your masterpiece home to enjoy at your leisure or share with a friend or two. The $80.00 participation fee includes all the fixings, plus the wooden board, a glass of wine and a mini honey jar and wood stick dipper. You’ll also receive 10% off additional wine and Black Star merchandise. The workshop kicks off at 10:00 a.m. and runs for a half hour. Head over to their website for more information.

Sips & Soups with LP Wine Trail

The Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail is once again hosting their famous Sips & Soups event on Saturday, January 20th and Sunday, January 21th, from noon to 5:00 p.m. The $30.00 ticket will take you along the wine trail and include a 1 1/2 ounce pour of wine at each participating stop and a small bowl of soup. Soups include the Creamy Tomato at 45 North Winery, the Loaded Baked Potato at Shady Lane Cellars and the Smoky Poblano and Bacon Corn Chowder at Black Star Farms. $10 of "Cork Cash" is also part of the deal. It's redeemable at participating wineries for more wine or merchandise. Head over to their website for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube