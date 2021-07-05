Macomb County candy shop owner trying to spread joy with dino costume world record attempt

(WXYZ) — When the community rallied to help save Mike Karpinski's candy shop during the pandemic after a 7 Action News report, he wanted to pay it forward.

"Everybody was so great for us to come out and save our store and purchase from us. And I mean, it was overwhelming. So I thought, what a great idea to give back and do something fun for downtown," said Mike.

So the owner of Pops Sweets An Treats launched free summer drive-in movie nights in Uptown Mount Clemens, every second Saturday of the month.

And some of them aren’t just any ol' movie nights.

"Last month we did a Ghostbusters event, which ended up turning out just awesome. We had ... five different crews throughout Michigan come in dressed up. We had the ambulance, the the big Stay Puft marshmallow guy, we had the music going," he said.

That’s why Mike said he’s leveling up for their August 14th movie night with "Jurassic Park" as the feature presentation.

And you may just want to hold on to your butts, because he’s trying to break the Guinness World Record for largest gathering of people dressed in inflatable dinosaur costumes.

The record, Mike said, currently stands at 252.

"I think it would be cool to see 300 blow-up dinosaurs running around downtown Mount Clemens having fun. And I hope it will help put Mount Clemens on the map," he said.

Mike said he's already working on getting the application, and that the response from the community so far has been, well, dino-mite.

"I didn't think it was going to escalate in this. I think it's a great thing," Mike said. "I just think it'd be a really fun thing for me to bring some fun downtown and get people together ... because everything has just been so miserable the last year and a half."

As the saying goes, life will find a way, and hopefully metro Detroiters with inflatable dinosaur costumes will also find a way to make history.

More info about the event can be found here.

