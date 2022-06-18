Mac & Cheese Festival happening in Kalamazoo this weekend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Mac & Cheese lovers rejoice, the Mac & Cheese festival returns to Homer Stryker Field in Kalamazoo this weekend for the third year.

This years festival will feature several local vendors including Sweetwaters Donut Mill, The Cheese Boss, Paw Paw Brewing Company and more.

Festival goers may see some unique creations since businesses featured are encouraged to get creative with their offerings, organizers said this could be anything from cheesy donuts, mac & cheese pizza and more. The festival will also feature local beer as well as games and other entertainment.

This years festival will take place from 4-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets for Saturday are sold out but you can still purchase tickets online for Sunday, prices range from $30-$55.