Lyon Square project features snow melt roadway, making outdoor plaza a year-round destination

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Lyon Square project in downtown Grand Rapids is gearing up to open to the public.

Finishing touches are going in on the new riverfront park.

"Should be ready to go early July,” Bill Kirk with Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. said.

Part of the finishing touches include a snow melting feature, beneath the concrete.

Rockford sent FOX 17 some photos they took during the construction of the snow melting roadway.

Now, the snow melt is buried beneath the concrete.

The feature hopes to make Lyon Square a four-seasons destination.

“In the winter time as you can imagine, if it’s not covered in snow and ice it makes it a little easier to hang out and enjoy,” Kirk explained.

Lyon Square will operate like a public park, available for anyone to rent and utilize.

“This is a space that we with our partners have wanted to renovate and activate for many many years. 10-15 years,” Kirk said.

