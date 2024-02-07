Ludington State Park to close 10 months for renovations

LUDINGTON, Mich. — Ludington State Park will be closed for nearly 10 months as planned renovations begin later this year.

The park will be closed from Sept. 3, 2024 through July 1, 2025, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

We’re told the main road and the parking lot by Hamlin Lake will be paved, and the Lake Michigan parking lot will be expanded. Upgrades to its warming shelters and traffic areas are coming as well.

The DNR says the enhancements are made possible thanks to $4.26 million in proposed federal funding under the state’s Building Michigan Together Plan.

Check back with the DNR’s “closures” page for updates.

