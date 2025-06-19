Ludington State Park is set to reopen ahead of schedule

LUDINGTON, Mich. — Construction is wrapping up early at Ludington State Park, and as a result, the highly popular tourist attraction is set reopen next week.

Ludington State Park made the announcement on social media.

Day-use areas are set to reopen Wednesday, June 25, while campgrounds and overnight lodging will reopen Thursday, June 26.

Reservations taking place between June 26-30 will be released at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 24, via the DNR reservation system.

Many sites are already booked from July 1 onward, which was the park's initial planned opening date.

Ludington State Park underwent a $2.6 million improvement project that started in September of 2024.

Some of the key areas that received upgrades include the main park road and the Hamlin Lake day-use area parking lot.

Pedestrian walkways have also been improved, along with The Skyline Trail and other park buildings and grounds throughout the park.

Ludington State Park is one of the most popular state parks in Michigan for camping.

It spans nearly 5,300 acres, featuring 352 campsites spread across three modern campgrounds.

It's located in Ludington, Michigan, between Lake Michigan and Hamlin Lake, and also features several miles of shoreline on both bodies of water.

