Lt. Gov. Gilchrist hosting roundtable in GR on Michigan Reconnect Program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II will be in Grand Rapids on Monday to discuss the impact of the Michigan Reconnect program.

Lt. Gov. Gilchrist will join Michigan Reconnect students, Grand Rapids Community College officials, and business leaders at a roundtable to discuss the impact the Michigan Reconnect program has had on creating good-paying jobs around the state and how an expansion of the program would grow Michigan’s economy even further, according to a press release.

The Michigan Reconnect program was launched in 2011 to provide Michiganders ages 25 and older with the opportunity to earn a tuition-free associate degree or skills certificate.

Since its launch, more than 100,000 Michiganders have been accepted with more than 18,000 students enrolling in community college.

