Lottery winner in 2010 food stamp flap found dead in river

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan lottery winner who made headlines in 2010 when he collected food stamps despite getting nearly $1 million has been found dead in a river.

Police say the body found last Saturday in the Tittabawassee River was identified as 69-year-old Leroy Fick of Auburn.

The cause of death was not disclosed.

Fick collected nearly $1 million after taking the lump-sum option on a $2 million lottery prize.

He said he still received food stamp benefits because large lottery winnings apparently didn’t disqualify him.

The Michigan Legislature changed the law after another lottery winner reported similar circumstances.