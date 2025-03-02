Lori's Voice gifting wheelchair-accessible vans to West Michigan families

WEST MICHIGAN — An Ottawa County nonprofit helping children with limited mobility is almost ready to select the next recipient for their handicap-accessible van giveaway.

Nonprofit Lori's Voice gives away a brand-new wheelchair-accessible van to families in Michigan every three months.

Since 2012, Lori’s Voice has been helping families with costs insurance won't cover like accessible vans, home renovations and educational resources. The organization says it has helped over 700 children by gifting more than $3 million.

Those eligible for the Van Gifting Program must have a child under the age of 21 who has a neurological or degenerative disease that has caused mobility challenges. Entrants also must be Michigan residents.

The Lori's Voice board will randomly choose 8 applicants. Then, a recipient will be selected.

The deadline for the giveaway is Wednesday, March 5. Applications will reopen after the recipient is announced. To apply, head to lorisvoice.org.

