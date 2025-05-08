'Looking to rebuild': Portage continues recovery one year after tornado

PORTAGE, Mich. — One year after a tornado struck the city of Portage, the community continues rebuilding efforts while commemorating the resilience that followed.

Although no lives were lost on May 7, 2024, the tornado impacted 750 residents and 150 businesses throughout the city, according to Mayor Patricia Randall.

"As we reflect on how fast a year can pass, there's been many hands that have lifted up this community," Mayor Randall said at Wednesday night's commemoration.

The tornado destroyed around 48,000 trees, devastating the tree canopy in the city, which Mayor Randall calls a "tree community."

"The tornado will be committed to our memories, but we are all committed to moving forward together," Mayor Randall said.

In response, the City Council allocated $110,000 from their annual budget to purchase and plant trees over the next five years.

"Our Parks Foundation, under the program of Leaf a Legacy, has matched the Consumers Energy $50,000 grant," Mayor Randall said.

Twelve-year-old resident Tyson Trott was among those affected by the storm.

"During the tornado, our neighborhood got hit pretty hard," Trott explained. "In our backyard, lost a couple of trees, and just looking to rebuild our backyard and make it look good."

Trott has already planted a new tree to help restore his family's property.

"I'm looking forward to seeing our backyard look good again and ready to just be back in it," Trott said.

Mayor Randall emphasized the extraordinary community response to the disaster, noting it marked the largest public safety response in Portage's history.

"We had every single one of our employees that was in the area come into work that day," Randall said.

The recovery effort has demonstrated the power of community collaboration.

"I believe that if you want to go fast, you do it alone, and if you want to go far, you do it together. And the only way that our community got from May 7 last year to today, was doing it together," Randall said.

