Looking at the $75.2 billion Michigan state budget

LANSING, Mich — The budget includes a school aid package of nearly $20 billion and a general fund of just over $14 billion.

The school aid funding continues support for $200 million in free breakfast and lunches for students and rural and isolated school districts — points Democrats celebrated as wins.

The budget also includes a $2 billion roads package signed into law in 2025 that supports more than 30,000 construction jobs.

This year's budget is smaller than last year's $81 billion budget — a fact celebrated by the Michigan GOP.

The budget now heads to Gov. Whitmer's desk for her signature. Whitmer called it a "balanced, bipartisan budget" in a statement after it passed.

For a look at the documents themselves, check out the link here.

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