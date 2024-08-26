Longest-running ethnic festival in Grand Rapids closes out another year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a treat to all the senses Sunday at Calder Plaza for the last day of the Polish Festival.

There's a lot to be proud of whether your grandson is part of the dance or you have pride in the event itself.

"There's no paid members that put this on," explained festival chair Adam Porczynski with the Polish Heritage Society. "So there's hundreds of us that come out [to] put this on, from all of our sponsors to all the volunteers."

The three-day event has a lot to live up to every year.

"This is the longest-running ethnic festival in the city of Grand Rapids," Adam added. "It's been going on for over 40 years at this point."

It's clear, no matter the weather, the event keeps people coming back.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube