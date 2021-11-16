Longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years visible from West Michigan this week

Get your telescopes ready, and set your alarm clocks early... The longest partial lunar eclipse of the century will be on display in West Michigan early Friday morning.

In addition to being the longest partial lunar eclipse of the century, it is also the longest within the last 580 years.

During this partial lunar eclipse, the Earth's shadow only covers part of the moon. It will be near-total as the Earth's shadow will cover 97% of the moon.

It begins at 2:18 a.m. Friday, reaching its maximum point at 4:02 a.m. Friday. However, you will still be able to see this partial lunar eclipse until 5:47 in the morning, according to Time and Date.

WXMI

Why is this the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years? It's all thanks to the moon being in a MicroMoon state, meaning it is furthest from the Earth. This is according to Halcomb Observatory. This means that the Moon will move slower in orbit, setting up for a longer time to be in Earth's shadow.

Things are lining up here in West Michigan to view this partial lunar eclipse forecast-wise. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are anticipated, along with the small chance for some lake effect snow. While a few clouds will be around, most of West Michigan should still get a good view.

WXMI

On top of the partial lunar eclipse, the Leonid Meteor Shower is also taking place this week, peaking on the morning of November 17.

The next total lunar eclipse that could be visible in West Michigan is expected to occur between May 15 and May 16 of next year.

