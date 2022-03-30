Local woman diagnosed with alopecia speaks out after Oscars incident

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Rachel Kaminski opened Confidence Beyond Hair Loss in Grand Haven after battling Hodgkins lymphoma in 2017.

"I saw that there was a need for more help for people who have lost their hair," said Kaminski.

Her first client was a woman who had alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss.

"So it can start as something as small as a size of a quarter, and it can actually take over their... all of the hair on their head and throughout their body," said Kaminski.

She's helped many women with the condition feel confident by offering a variety of wigs and treating their natural hair.

"We'll try on lots of different colors, styles, lengths and fibers, and really find the best fit for them," she explained.

Knowing a person's self-esteem suffers with alopecia, she was shocked at the inappropriate comment made by comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars. She was also surprised by actor Will Smith's reaction.

After the incident, Mikki Hyde posted a video on TikTok. She's had alopecia for 41 years and was diagnosed at the age of 12.

"It's a big deal. It is an emotional freaking roller coaster to have alopecia," said Hyde.

She completely lost all of her hair and was even bullied. But, Rachel Kaminski helped her brave through her tough journey.

"It made me cry so deep because I felt like she understood me, and this room with her was the only time I had ever taken my hair off on purpose in front of someone," said Hyde.

The incident at the Oscars brought her to tears.

"I stood right up and clapped, and I cried," said Hyde.

Although she doesn't condone violence, seeing someone stand up in defense of another battling her same diagnosis stuck with her and inspired her to create a message on TikTok, encouraging others with alopecia.

"You can be brave and beautiful and strong; you're not alone," said Hyde.

