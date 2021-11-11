Local veteran gives other veterans a paycheck and a purpose

GRAND RAPIDS — A local business owner embodies the Veterans Day mentality 365 days a year. The Army veteran is giving back to other local veterans with a paycheck and a purpose.

Gary Wroblewski served with the Army in the Korea. Time spent serving runs in his family.

"My Dad was a military veteran, he actually landed on Normandy beach and walked across Europe in Patton's Army. I even hunt to this day, my Uncle died in WWII, and I hunt with the rifle that he sent back, a German mauser rifle," said Wroblewski, owner of Ubreakifix in Kentwood, Comstock Park, and Wyoming.

"With my two older veterans they have great experience in business and in wireless and in repair. And my younger veteran, he's about to be deployed next year. He's training right now. I think it's a good transition," said Wroblewski.

Elaine and Steve Bishop use these skills learned while serving to help people with their technology. The married couple fell in love in the Navy.

"I did electronics in the Navy so it's still something I'm still using which is nice," said Elaine Bishop. Steve added, "Use our experience to help those that in training fixing phones, fixing things, is you have to have the right attitude."

There's a little bit of healthy competition between the veterans who work inside the store.

"He's in the Army, that's a little different than the Navy.... but we're all one big family," said Steve Bishop.

But the lessons learned while in uniform shape the way they work together, and with others.

"I think you learn that in the military. If you get knocked down, you get back up," said Steve Bishop.

"Thank you for your service if you're a veteran," said Wroblewski.

For the entire month of November, the Ubreakifix franchises in Kentwood, Wyoming, and Comstock Park are running veterans discounts. $10 off any repairs, and 25% off accessories.