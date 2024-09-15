Local teen raises money for Kalamazoo Animal Rescue

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Animal Rescue — a shelter that both houses cats and fosters dogs — has recently received help from a local high school student eager to get more animals off the streets and into their forever homes.

Sandra Koehler, President of the Board of Directors at Kalamazoo Animal Rescue, said, “The mission of Kalamazoo Animal Rescue is to take in animals that are abandoned, abused, homeless, stray — and make sure that we give them quality care.”

According to the SPCA of Southwest Michigan, another local shelter in Kalamazoo, there has recently been a shortage of veterinarians, increasing services for animals.

The cost of medical supplies has gone up — making it harder for people to adopt. So, Portage Northern high school student William Valade started raising funds for Kalamazoo Animal Rescue.

Describing Kalamazoo Animal Rescue, Valade said, "They help fix dogs and cats, they provide vaccinations for them, and they provide micro-chipping for them.”

Valade's parents own Sweet Alice Dog Bakery, giving him the perfect opportunity to raise money by selling dog treats to locals. All of Valade's funds will be directly donated to Kalamazoo Animal Rescue.

“I’ve always loved animals. I just want to help them any way I can," Valade said.

Koehler adds that since Kalamazoo Animal Rescue is 100% donor funded, every dollar counts. “We're focusing on really strong medical programs for spay and neuter — which helps us reduce the amount of animals that are unwanted,” Koehler said.

Kalamazoo Animal Rescue plans to put donations toward funding their medical program and advancing their wellness clinics for those who cannot afford vet care.

To learn more about Kalamazoo Animal Rescue, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube