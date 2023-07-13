Local Potawatomi tribes donate nearly $8,000 to domestic violence programs

Three local Potawatomi tribes have donated almost $8,000 to programs that help victims of domestic violence. The tribes chose two programs that offer traditional culturally-honoring services.

Domestic violence is an issue that particularly affects women in the Indigenous community. There are currently more than 4,000 unsolved cases of missing Indigenous people in the United States. It’s an issue that has gained more attention over the past few years.

“I think the last two years and having people, you know, finally recognize what our issues are with our murdered or missing relatives, that it’s something that needs to be taken care of and we need solutions,” said Notawaseppi Tribal Council Chairperson Jamie Stuck.

The tribes raised the money for the donation at the annual March for Murdered and Missing Indigenous People, which was held in May in downtown Grand Rapids.

Stuck says that it is particularly important to have culturally conscious support for Indigenous victims.

“So, it’s just, it’s very important that we’re there for our people holistically, spiritually, mentally, physically, and really give them the opportunity to heal and, and stop the cycle and our communities and what we’re dealing with when it comes to domestic violence, when it comes to missing and murdered indigenous people human trafficking,” said Stuck.

** If you, or someone you know, are a Native American who has experienced sexual violence, you are not alone and help is available. Call the StrongHearts Native Helpline at 1-844-7NATIVE (762-8483) for 24/7, free and confidential support. **

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube