Local people at US Capitol on Jan. 6 react to President Trump's pardons

(WXMI) — On Monday, just hours after being inaugurated, President Donald Trump officially pardoned people who were charged and convicted of offenses related to the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6.

The Department of Justice says more than 1,500 people have been charged with crimes related to the insurrection, with more than 900 convicted.

“We've never seen a broad grant of clemency or pardon to violent offenders before, such as we see here,” said Cooley Law Professor Emeritus Michael McDaniel.

He says that approximately 600 people were involved in violent offenses and 140 police officers were assaulted on Jan. 6.

“In terms of what it means for the rule of law, I think this is a very dark day,” said McDaniel.

Many people, like Audra Johnson, were glad about the pardons. We first met her in 2019 when she got married in a MAGA wedding dress. She says she was at the Capitol that day but was never charged.

“I feel like a heavy burden has been lifted for me personally, because I’ve been told several times by my lawyers and by the January 6 committee that I could be charged at any time, and I don’t think people understand how heavy that weighs on you,” said Audra Johnson.

Another person who was at the capital on Jan. 6 but was never charged with a crime was state Rep. Angela Rigas. She issued this statement about the pardons:

“President Trump’s stance on January 6 reflects a deep commitment to protecting civil liberties and ensuring that all Americans are treated fairly under the law. The truth must prevail, and his leadership is a critical step toward that goal.”

Former Republican candidate for governor Ryan Kelley, who was sentenced to 60 days in prison for his activities on Jan. 6, says even though he already served his time, he is glad he was pardoned.

“Promises made, promises kept. President Trump said that on day one he would be offering pardons to the J Sixers, and President Trump followed through on what he said he was going to do,” said Ryan Kelley.

Besides the pardons, President Trump also directed the attorney general to dismiss any pending indictments against individuals over their conduct at the Capitol and commuted the sentences of 14 others.

