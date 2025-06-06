Local nonprofit seeks sponsors for summer camp to help Grand Rapids children

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A local nonprofit organization in Grand Rapids is working to provide a memorable summer experience for children but needs community support to make it happen.

In the heart of Grand Rapids' Madison neighborhood is an organization that's working to build a Path Forward for kids.

"At Save a Life a Day is where your child can be themselves... our doors wide open," Save a Life a Day Outreach Founder William McFadden said. "My focus is not just trouble kids, because to me, children are not trouble kids."

Over the next few months, Save a Life a Day Outreach is hosting its annual summer camp. The organization is dedicated to breaking the cycle of youth violence.

"The reason why I made it is because I knew that God had a passion on my life or purpose for me," McFadden said.

As they've helped the community, they're now asking the community to help them. McFadden has several events planned, including taking the children to Michigan Adventure, fishing, and a weekend camp.

"They have high ropes, obstacle courses, swimming, teaching them how to tie tight squirrel knots, different things of that sort. And we'll be fishing, camping outside, looking at the stars. They also have some leadership programs that we will be doing," McFadden said.

He says funding for the program is currently low.

"We are working with the children that are in the low-income housing sector or low income, and it is kind of hard for parents to pay the $40," McFadden said.

McFadden is hoping people in the community will sponsor these kids so they can have a summer they won't forget.

"This will make a change in our community where we can make Grand Rapids back great again," McFadden said.

There are a few ways to donate:



1316 Madison Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI

savealifeadayoutreach.org

