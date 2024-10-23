Local nonprofit helps families access $450k in grants for housing costs

WYOMING, Mich. — FOX 17 first covered Giving Back Realty last year, when we told you how Matias Martinez helped a family secure a home for $35 in closing costs.

Giving Back Realty recently beat their own record, helping a family close on a home for $29.50.

This year, the nonprofit has helped more than a dozen families access around a total of $450,000 in grant funding for down payment and closing cost assistance.

Benjamin Rico-Leon is one of the people who got help from Martinez. Rico-Leon received nearly $40,000 in grant money.

“I’m very happy, and I think that I’m so lucky,” Rico-Leon said.

Martinez says anyone seeking help can reach him here. He's happy to help people navigate a complicated system.

“There’s other grants that are basically based on the area. You need to buy a house in the area, but you need to know that the area qualifies. That’s where I am in the process. I know how to look for those areas," Martinez said.

Rico-Leon's home is in Wyoming. He's already started improving the place, redoing all the flooring.

