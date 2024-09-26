Local Mom Invents the Swaddelini, a 3D-Knitted infant sleep sack

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Swaddelini is a 3d knitted sleep sack for infants made in Holland. It was invented by a mom who needed a better way to swaddle her baby. Now she is helping 10’s of thousands to do the same worldwide.

“So, you like scrunch it up, kind of get it on like a stocking, Said Swaddelini inventor Liz Hilton.

She says putting the Swaddelini on a baby is easy and they like being in it.

She invented the Swaddelini in 2018 when her first son had trouble going to sleep with a traditional swaddle

Hilton said, “He wouldn't sleep for longer than 20 minutes. And I thought, hold on, I can use the same technology at my fingertips when it comes to 3d knitting to create a sleep sack solution that totally solves this swaddle problem.”

That’s right the Swaddelini is 3d knitted by fully automated machines.

“We knit with very soft fibers with a lot of stretch and recovery, so it is good for baby promotes freedom of movement.” Said Hilton.

She has a background in this technology and made the first prototype in her garage.

“It has this hug technology that gives them a sense of a constant hug, and then it also allows them freedom to move around.” Said Hilton.

Now she has 10 employees and 17 machines making two different types of the Swaddelini.

One with arms for older babies and the original sleep sack without arms.

Hilton said, “I'm taking these machines that have existed for a long time, I'm just programming them so that they yield apart in one piece, so there's no cutting, no sewing, no waste.”

Liz says all the material is made in North Carolina and is proud that the Swaddelini is American-made.

“I've been given such an incredible company to guide and be entrusted with. And I just, I feel very strongly that, you know, that there needs to be one company that's doing it the right way.” Said Hilton.

For those of you who are thinking, “How can I get one of these made for me?” Liz is working on an adult-sized Swaddelini, that she hopes will be available before the end of the year. Meantime, if you need one for a baby you can click on their website

