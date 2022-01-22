Local female-owned businesses encouraged to apply for digital-equity program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Female business owners in West Michigan are invited to apply for tools that will help bolster their digital equity.

Comcast says its Comcast RISE program offers technology and marketing services to “racially and ethnically diverse small business owners.” They tell us more than 6,700 small businesses owned by Black, Indigenous, Hispanic and Asian Americans have received more than $60 million in grant money in the program’s first year.

The company adds 42% of U.S. business owners are women but those businesses tend to grow at half the rate of male-owned businesses due to inadequate resources, according to one study.

“As we continue to rebuild and emerge from the pandemic’s impact, small businesses across Michigan remain critical to our local economy,” says Director of Enterprise Brad Gramlin. “Expanding Comcast RISE to women-owned small businesses reinforces our company’s commitment to empower and strengthen even more Michigan companies that are the heart of our local communities across the state.”

Interested businesses can apply for Comcast’s services here.

