Live music on the waterfront this week in Tri-Cities area

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — If you're looking for live music Grand Haven then the tri-cities area is the place to be this week.

Music on the Grand continues on Wednesday this week at Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium in Grand Haven. This week taking the stage is Backwoods Express Band. The show starts at 7pm and ends at 9pm.

Event times for Music on the Grand throughout the months of June and July are 7pm to 9pm. In August shows are from 6:30pm to 8:30pm.

Further inland in Ferrysburg, the Ferrysburg Recreation Commission is kicking off their Party in the Park summer concert series. The event features live music at William Ferry Park and boasts a variety of food trucks from a number of local businesses.

The food trucks open at 5:30 with live music running from 6pm to 8pm. Wednesday's event is just one of three events they have planned for this summer. Along with Jun. 18 shows are also scheduled for Jul. 16 and Aug. 20.

