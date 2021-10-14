LIVE at 10 a.m.: Gilchrist outlines state's plan for Benton Harbor water issue

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist will outline Thursday morning the state's plan for addressing issue's with Benton Harbor's water system.

Residents have been urged to use bottled water because of elevated levels of lead in the city's tap water.

RELATED: Michigan sending water, filters to Benton Harbor due to lead

RELATED: 'We never thought it would take this long': Lead in Benton Harbor drinking water continues to frustrate

Watch Gilchrist's press conference live here at about 10 a.m.