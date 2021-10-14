Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

LIVE at 10 a.m.: Gilchrist outlines state's plan for Benton Harbor water issue

items.[0].image.alt
Sean Gallup
<p>BERLIN - JANUARY 12: Water flows from a bathroom tap January 12, 2007 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)</p>
Rules regulating PFAS contamination in drinking water now in effect in Michigan
Posted at 8:46 AM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 08:46:10-04

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist will outline Thursday morning the state's plan for addressing issue's with Benton Harbor's water system.

Residents have been urged to use bottled water because of elevated levels of lead in the city's tap water.

RELATED: Michigan sending water, filters to Benton Harbor due to lead

RELATED: 'We never thought it would take this long': Lead in Benton Harbor drinking water continues to frustrate

Watch Gilchrist's press conference live here at about 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hhm-local_promo_480x630.png

National Hispanic Heritage Month