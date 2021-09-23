Michigan sending water, filters to Benton Harbor due to lead

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The state of Michigan will provide bottled water and water filters in Benton Harbor where tests have revealed elevated levels of lead.

The action comes less than two weeks after about 20 groups urged the Biden administration to immediately step in.

They say state officials have not adequately responded since the contamination was discovered three years ago in the Black, mostly low-income community.

A local activist, the Rev. Edward Pinkney, praised the state's moves but noted that three years have passed since elevated lead levels were revealed.

The National Resources Defense Council says the free water should continue beyond a target date in early October.