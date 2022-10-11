Little Free Pantry in need of donations sooner than average this year

KENTWOOD, Mich. — If you want to do some good this winter, look no further than your local food pantry!

The City of Kentwood is in need of donations for their Little Food Pantry.

As inflation grows, so does the needs of people struggling to keep up.

Kentwood's pantries serve to give people a hand keeping food on the table.

“In the past, the Little Free Pantry has stayed stocked thanks to food drives and donations from our generous community,” Val Romeo, Director of Parks and Recreation told FOX 17. “We’re urging community members to donate a little earlier than normal this year. Whether it’s a handful of canned goods donated by an individual, an entire food drive put on by a local business or a financial contribution, any donation helps families in our community.”

You can donate at any one of these locations:

Kentwood Activities Center, 355 48th St. SE: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday — Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.

Kentwood City Hall: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and 7:30 a.m. to noon Friday.

Kent District Library – Kentwood (Richard L. Root) Branch: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

Kentwood Justice Center: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Kentwood Public Works: 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

If you need to use the pantry, they have two locations; the Kentwood Activities Center on 48th St, and the Kent District Library – Kentwood (Richard L. Root) Branch on Breton Ave.