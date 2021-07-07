List of top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kent, Kalamazoo counties released

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan Auto Law has released its annual list of the most dangerous intersections in Kent and Kalamazoo counties for 2020.

The report is based on police car accident data for 2020.

According to the report, total crashes were down 21.9% from 2019 and at their lowest level since 2010.

Michigan Auto Law reports crash-related injuries dropped 18.6% from 2019 to 2020. The report credits the coronavirus pandemic as having a significant impact on traffic volumes in 2020.

Deaths however increased in 2020 with 1,084 traffic fatalities, marking the highest number since 2007. Bicyclist, motorcyclist and pedestrian deaths were also up in 2020.

Statewide, US 131 at Wealthy St. in Grand Rapids was listed as the third most dangerous intersection in Michigan for 2020.

Here’s Michigan Auto Law’s list of the top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kent County:

1. US 131 @ WEALTHY ST, Grand Rapids, 114 Total Crashes, 23 Injuries

2. BURTON ST SW @ US 131, Grand Rapids, 89 Total Crashes, 23 Injuries

3. 28TH ST SE @ S DIVISION AVE, Grand Rapids, 66 Total Crashes, 17 Injuries

4. 28TH ST SE @ BRETON RD SE, Grand Rapids, 55 Total Crashes, 24 Injuries

5. 28TH ST SE @ KALAMAZOO AVE SE, Grand Rapids, 54 Total Crashes, 6 Injuries

6. 28TH ST SE @ BROADMOOR AVE SE, Grand Rapids, 51 Total Crashes, 10 Injuries

7. 54TH ST SW @ KELLOGG WOODS DR SE, Kentwood, 48 Total Crashes, 27 Injuries

8. 28TH ST SW @ CLYDE PARK AVE SW, Wyoming, 47 Total Crashes, 18 Injuries

9. 28TH ST SE @ EASTERN AVE SE, Grand Rapids, 46 Total Crashes, 14 Injuries

10. I-196 at US 131, Grand Rapids, 44 Total Crashes, 3 Injuries

Here are the top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County:

1. DRAKE RD @ MAIN ST, Kalamazoo, 42 Total Crashes, 9 Injuries

2. GULL RD @ SPRINKLE RD, Comstock Twp, 40 Total Crashes, 4 Injuries

3. DRAKE RD @ STADIUM DR, Kalamazoo, 37 Total Crashes, 6 Injuries

4. PARK ST @ KALAMAZOO AVE, Kalamazoo, 33 Total Crashes, 8 Injuries

5. DRAKE RD @ K L AVE, Kalamazoo, 33 Total Crashes, 6 Injuries

6. SPRINKLE RD @ CORK ST, Kalamazoo, 33 Total Crashes, 6 Injuries

7. WESTNEDGE AVE @ KILGORE RD, Kalamazoo, 32 Total Crashes, 7 Injuries

8. GULL RD @ RIVERVIEW DR, Kalamazoo, 30 Total Crashes, 4 Injuries

9. HOWARD ST @ STADIUM DR, Kalamazoo, 26 Total Crashes, 8 Injuries

10. ROMENCE PKWY @ WESTNEDGE AVE, Portage, 26 Total Crashes, 6 Injuries

