Lions roar to victory: Detroit clinches top seed in playoffs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Detroit Lions clinched a victory against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, winning one of the biggest regular season games in franchise history. This win secured the Lions the conference's number one seed headed into the playoffs.

From the sound of Lions fans cheering in support, you’d think it was Super Bowl Sunday. Every fan brought their own secret sauce to Peppino’s in Grand Rapids to watch this crucial game unfold.

“My kid loves throwing," said Lions fan Antonio Ewing. "So Jared Goff, you in trouble, brother.”

Ewing is teaching his son to love the Lions at a young age. “Every time we see the game, we go crazy," Ewing said. "So you know, I had to bring him with me.”

Ewing is rooting for a Super Bowl victory for all the Detroit Lions fans out there, but especially for his grandma. “My grandma was a Lions fan. She passed away," Ewing said. "That's who I got right here on my necklace. She gets to watch the game with me, too, because she’s gonna see us win the Super Bowl. She couldn't see it on earth, but she’s gonna see it. She’s gonna see it from the greatest seat of them all.”

To secure a Lions victory, Ewing makes sure to wear the same Lions gear at every game that they win. “We won last week in this, so I had to put this back on,” Ewing said.

Ewing isn’t the only one with some pre-game superstitions. “My husband has the black magic trick that he will throw out," said Kim Durst, fellow Lions fan. "You gotta be careful where you shoot that, too. It really works.”

Durst and her husband are new Lions fans, together watching their first Lions season after nearly 30 years of marriage. “Now that we see the love of everybody in the state, we just had to follow along. It's been great," Durst said.

Mike Miller, on the other hand, has been a Lions fan since he was a kid. "In the past, I just always assumed they were gonna figure out a way to lose," Miller said. This season, Miller says he's hopeful.

Approaching the playoffs, Ewing says there’s never been a better time to be a Lion.

“It’s just been real surreal, you know, to be a Lions fan right now in 2025,” Ewing said.

