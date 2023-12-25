Lions fans ring in Christmas eve at Burdick's Bar in Kalamazoo, celebrating win against Vikings

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — 30 years and an immeasurable amount of heartbreak later,

The Detroit Lions have finally clinched an NFC North Division title – taking down the Minnesota Vikings in a grueling 30-24 victory. In Kalamazoo, Michiganders spent their Christmas Eve celebrating the Kings of the North.

Twas the night before Christmas at Burdick’s Bar in Kalamazoo,

fans were sitting with their families watching the boys in Honolulu Blue.

“We're excited, we're having good family bonding time, got a little lions game going and then some presents and more Christmas festivities later,” said Peyton Bohl.

The Lions went up against the Vikings, but the Vikings didn’t stand a chance. The game was a sight to see on Christmas Eve for these lions fans.

It’s been a long journey filled with a lot of lows –

“It’s been a gift and a curse, I never give up on the Lions but they seem like they give up on me being a fan a lot of the time,” said Rasahn Hawkins.

But who knows just how far the Lions will go.

For some extra reassurance, some fans had to think quick — making it their Christmas wish to Old Saint Nick:

“I had Santa Claus come to the house last night for my grand kids and he asked them what they wanted for Christmas,” explained Debbie Splitt. “Then I said I want to sit on your lap, and I asked for the Lions to go to the Super Bowl.”

The Lions will wrap up the season with two more games. One on the road in Dallas for Sunday night football, and the final game of the season at home against the Vikings. They'll look to take home their first playoff victory since 1992.

