Like father, like son: Seven generations of doctors in West MI family

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — During a rehabilitation journey, patients and therapists often become like "family"; but for two doctors at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital, it truly is a family affair.

The saying "like father, like son" takes on a new meaning in the VandenBerg family.

Dr. Chris VandenBerg is set to retire this week, after 33 years in practice. For the past two years, he's been working alongside his son Jonathan, who specializes in spinal chord rehabilitation.

"It's been a joy. It's been so much fun. Partly because he makes it easy. He's amazingly good," said Dr. Chris VandenBerg.

The two are part of a long history of doctors in the family.

"Jon's the seventh generation. And they're long generations," he explained.

Dr. Chris VandenBerg recalls bringing Jonathan to work as child.

Now, the two walk the hospital hallways together as colleagues.

"My parents actually said, do whatever makes you happy. And I always enjoyed people. I always enjoyed science. And so it just seemed kind of a natural fit," said Dr. Jonathan VandenBerg. "It's great. I get to see a lot of my dad's old patients and they come in and they're like, oh, yeah, say hi to your dad for me. He's really changed my life. It's so great to see his son. And so I feel very lucky in that way."

With two young children of his own, Dr. Jonathan VandenBerg jokes that another VandenBerg may one day follow in his footsteps.

"So, no pressure, or whatever makes them happy," he said. "But obviously, after seven generations, I'm sure they'll look at that. And they'll be like, well, maybe I should think about it."

