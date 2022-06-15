Lifeguard shortage expected to impact community pools and beaches this summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While a lot of people will be heading to pools and beaches this summer, there is currently a staffing shortage of lifeguards.

“We are there protecting people,” said Wyatt Werneth, spokesperson for the American Lifeguard Association. “When we’re not there is when we have problems, which we’re experiencing some areas where there are not lifeguards already this summer.”

The lifeguard shortage began during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and continues across the nation. “We consider this a critical lifeguard shortage in America,” said Werneth. “They either, they got jobs and they had to adapt for the pandemic, and they’re staying there, or they’re going to higher pay with big retail jobs and restaurants.” Werneth also said that one of the reasons former lifeguards may not be returning to the job is because of all the necessary training.

According to the American Lifeguard Association, another factor for the shortage is the war in Ukraine. “We also are being affected by the J-1 work visa where we could get foreign exchange students over from Europe, believe it or not Ukraine and Russia, so that war is not helping,” said Werneth.

The American Lifeguard Association also says that 1/3 of the 390,000 parks and pools it works with in the United States will be affected by the shortage. This could include reducing hours or closing completely.

To get more people interested in the job, the American Lifeguard Association is offering incentives like sign-on bonuses and focusing on more recruitment efforts. In the meantime, families are encouraged to assign water watchers while swimming and use a lifejacket for those who can’t swim.

“We are the first responders so we do have to adapt and overcome,” said Werneth. “And it’s just gonna be a struggle, just like everything that we’ve experienced with the pandemic. We’re going to get through this."

Strong swimmers who are interested in becoming a lifeguard can apply on the American Lifeguard Association’s website.

