Life EMS opens new Oceana County station for better response times

FERRY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A new ambulance station is now open, aiming to better serve a largely rural swath of West Michigan.

Life EMS announced the location on M-20 near Ferry in Oceana County is staffed and at the ready for emergency responses. The ambulance service hopes the new station will shorten the amount of time it takes crews to answer 911 calls in eastern Oceana County, including Hesperia, Elbridge, and Walkerville.

The station houses 940 square feet of furnished living space for ambulance operators, including a full kitchen, lounge, office space, and two bedrooms. The attached heated garage will be home to an ambulance, plus a washer and dryer.

Life EMS Ambulance A pair of paramedics sit in the lounge space at a new Life EMS station in Oceana County.

“It is critical we continue to ensure high-quality, reliable emergency medical care delivered with skill and compassion for area residents and visitors when they become ill or injured, and this new location is symbolic of our continuing efforts to do that for Oceana County residents and visitors,” said Mark Meijer, founder and president of Life EMS Ambulance.

Oceana County leaders will tour the facility later this week.

