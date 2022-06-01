'Lids for Kids' to be held on Saturday, June 4 at Garfield Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sinas Dramis Law Firm has announced that “Lids for Kids” will return to Grand Rapids. The event will be held on Saturday, June 4 at Garfield Park from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

The event is a bicycle helmet giveaway for kids. It will include fittings for a free bike helmet and bicycle safety tips. Guests can also meet local firefighters, tour a fire engine, and play games. Kids will also be able to register for the chance to win a free bicycle.

Since it began, “Lids for Kids” has distributed more than 12,000 bicycle helmets to Michigan children.

“Lids for Kids” will be held on Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. More information can be found on the event’s website.

