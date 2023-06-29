LG battery plant expansion will create 1,000 new jobs in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — The LG Energy Solution battery plant in Holland is undergoing a massive expansion, set to be complete by April 2024.

While full-scale production won't begin inside the new space until April 2025, the company will begin hiring to fill more than 1,000 new jobs later this year.

The company already employs about 1,500 people at their Holland facility— the expansion will cost them about 1.7 billion dollars.

LG produces lithium ion batteries for electric vehicles at the Holland facility— the expansion will allow them to multiply their battery component output five-fold.

Goldman Sachs Research says they expect that electric vehicles will make up about 50% of new car sales by the year 2035.

On Thursday, FOX 17 got a tour through some of the company's existing space, and the massive expansion in progress.

"We have a demand for engineers, technicians, we have a demand for operators, said Roger Traboulay, senior manager, of energy engineering.

“This plant represents part of the future.”

You can read more about LG Energy Solution's expansion plans at their website HERE.

