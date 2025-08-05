Legal perspective on recent bystander interventions in stabbing incidents

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — In the aftermath of the recent stabbing incident at the Walmart off Alpine Avenue, details continue to emerge about the event and the subsequent actions of bystanders. A 23-year-old victim was stabbed multiple times within a Walmart store in Alpine Township, but he is now expected to recover.

SEE MORE: Man charged in stabbing incident at Alpine Township Walmart

The suspect, 29-year-old Christian Thompson, was arraigned on one count of assault to do great bodily harm less than murder on Monday afternoon. Witnesses say that Thompson was stopped by several bystanders in the store's parking lot. Reports indicate he was struck by a car and then hit with a grocery cart. Viewer video shared with FOX 17 shows the altercation, including Thompson being kicked.

This incident mirrors another bystander intervention that occurred last month in Traverse City, where a man held a mass stabbing suspect at gunpoint until police arrived.

For insight into the legal considerations surrounding such interventions, we spoke with attorney Steve Dulan, a Cooley Law School professor of firearms. He's also a board member of the Michigan Coalition for Responsible Gun Owners. He emphasized that it is ultimately up to a prosecuting attorney's discretion to determine if bystanders acted excessively.

Dulan explained that the two cases are not that different despite varying methods used by bystanders.

"Because the car is sort of legally analogous to the gun, right? So a car was used as a tool, and that's something that those of us on my side of this policy debate are constantly trying to remind people of, is the gun is just a tool, right? So several tools were used in both incidents. Shopping carts, apparently, were involved in both. One had a car, one had a gun, but the outcome was the same. I think they have a lot in common, actually."

The MCRGO is presenting Derrick Perry, one of the bystanders who intervened in Traverse City, with an award stating that he demonstrated the usefulness and efficacy of responsible gun ownership. Dulan said, “I don't think anybody is debating that he didn't save some lives that day. And that's exactly why people who carry choose to carry. This is a real-life example of a gun owner that we are all proud of because he did exactly what we're all trained to do.”

MCRGO

He added, “What we hope is that the criminals are getting the message that just because they don't see uniformed officers around doesn't mean they can do whatever they want to.”

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube