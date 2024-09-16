Layla's Cool Pops eliminating homelessness one sweet at a time

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — At just ten-years-old, inspired by her fourth grade economics project in 2015, Layla Wallace started Layla's Cool Pops. Now, at nineteen-years-old, her goal is to eliminate homelessness one sweet at a time.

“I know I'm blessed, and I want to be able to bless other people as well,” Wallace said.

The Portage Central High School graduate and current Western Michigan University student received a $25,000 grant from Match on Main — a reimbursement grant program designed to support new or expanding businesses.

With these new funds, Wallace is now able to move baking from her own home to a new cafe in Kalamazoo.

“I think it's very important to build this community up for the future of not just me, but other people," Wallace said. "For my kids and everybody else.”

Wallace does not take any of the proceeds for her own gain. Instead, her profits go straight to Sweets4Homeless — an organization that has fully funded a four unit apartment complex designed to house individuals who are either homeless, have a disability, or recently aged out of the foster care system.

“I love giving back to my community," Wallace said. "It just brings so much joy to me, to make my community feel welcomed and heard. I know there's a lot of people who are struggling, and if I can give back in any way possible, I'm going to do my best to make sure that I can do that.”

Wallace said that Layla's Cool Pops plans to open their cafe in Kalamazoo by the end of this year, but for now, they only operate through special orders.

