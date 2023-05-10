Lawmakers, community members call for action against PFAS contamination

LANSING, Mich. — State lawmakers joined members of Great Lakes PFAS Action Network Tuesday to highlight efforts to protect Michigan’s water and our health.

Leaders from communities impacted by PFAS contamination joined lawmakers in the State House to make their voices heard.

The Great Lakes PFAS Action Network unveiled its policy agenda that lays out actions the Legislature and Governor Gretchen Whitmer can take to protect Michiganders from toxic PFAS.

Lawmakers in attendance included Rep. Laurie Pohutsky (D-Livonia), Rep. Rachel Hood (D-Grand Rapids) and Rep. Brenda Carter (D-Pontiac).

“We have an opportunity to address this contamination head on and make Michigan a leader in this fight while protecting our most vulnerable communities,” Rep. Carter said Tuesday.

Other advocates for change who attended the press conference include Tony Spaniola, co-chair of Great Lakes PFAS Action Network, Oscoda homeowner and PFAS expert, Sandy Wynn-Stelt, co-chair of the Great Lakes PFAS Action Network and Belmont resident and Theresa Landrum, Great Lakes PFAS Action Network Community Action Team member from Detroit.

The Great Lakes PFAS Action Network is a coalition centered and driven by people impacted by toxic PFAS pollution and supported by the Michigan League of Conservation Voters Education Fund, Ecology Center, National Wildlife Federation and Need Our Water (NOW), Oscoda.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube