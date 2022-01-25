Lawmaker introduces bill aimed at fixing 'care crisis' brought on by no-fault auto reform

LANSING, Mich. — We’ve been bringing you stories lately of catastrophically injured auto crash survivors who say changes to the state’s no-fault auto law have cut off access to medical care they need.

There are approximately 18,000 Michiganders who rely on medical benefits from no-fault policies and advocates have been pushing for a fix.

On Tuesday, hundreds of survivors and their loved ones gathered again in Lansing to urge lawmakers to find a fix to the problems that have arisen.

RELATED: Legislative fix in the works for 'care crisis' brought on by no-fault auto reform

As they filled the Capitol building, state Rep. Phil Green introduced a bill that could guarantee their access to vital medical care.

The most recent changes to Michigan’s no-fault program introduced a new medical fee schedule, slashing reimbursement rates that insurance companies are required to provide local care providers.

Advocates say these new reimbursement rates are causing local care companies to close their doors for good. CPAN, a group focused on preserving the state’s no-fault system, has confirmed that at least five people have died since the changes went into effect in July after having some portion of their medical care cut off.

There have been a handful of similar bills introduced in the past seven months, but all have so far languished in committee. We will bring you updates on this most recent bill if it moves forward.

READ MORE: Report says no-fault auto reform created crisis for thousands of crash survivors, medical-care workers

