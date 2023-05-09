LAUP partnering with Tulip Time to bring Latino and Dutch cultures together for end-of-festival fireworks

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tulip Time celebrates Dutch culture and heritage, but the Holland population is made up of all sorts of cultures and backgrounds. In fact, about a quarter of the Holland population is Latino – rich in their own traditions and stories. Latin Americans United for Progress (LAUP) is partnering with the festival this year, bringing together Holland's two largest populations to celebrate the end-of-festival fireworks.

While many head to Holland this week to celebrate the Netherlands, the Latino community has been a pillar in Holland for years and celebrates their traditions year round.

"People come from all over the world for Tulip Time," Latin Americans United for Progress executive director Johnny Rodriguez said. "But what most people don't realize or understand if they're coming in to visit for that week is that Holland is made up of about 30 percent Hispanic/Latino community and we've been here since the late 1800's."

LAUP is a human service organization that advocates for the welfare of marginalized populations within the West Michigan area. Through services, programs, and events, LAUP has helped create a more equitable and diverse community for Holland and neighboring cities.

FOX 17 LAUP offices in Holland

"I like to say and our staff likes to say, aqui estamos, and that has a double meaning for us," Rodriguez said. "It means we are here and we want the community, the West Michigan community to know that we are here, aqui estamos."

LAUP has partnered with Tulip Time this year serving as an official partner and putting on the annual end of festival fireworks. LAUP is excited for the opportunity to bring together the two cultures and celebrate Holland as a whole.

"We'll have a DJ and eight food trucks," Rodriguez said. "We'll have a resource fair, different employers out there and we'll have kids activities. Please come out, we'd love to see you."

The fireworks will take place at Kollen Park Saturday, May 13th. There will be activities all throughout the park leading up to the fireworks which will begin at dusk. The event is free to attend!