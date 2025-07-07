Latest Broadmoor avenue closure in Kentwood causes concerns for local businesses

For months, the northbound lanes of Broadmoor Avenue (M-37) in Kentwood have been shut down for re pavement and reconstruction. They reopened on the 4th of July just as another closure began.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says the lanes will be closed from 44th street to 60th, as part of a larger $12 million project to the entirety of M-37.

Starting Monday, the southbound lanes are now closed, affecting traffic flow and raising concerns for local businesses, including New Beginnings Restaurant.

Diane Post, who has been a waitress with New Beginnings for 10 years, highlighting the impact of the construction project. "A lot of people have avoided us because there are so many other roads besides the Beltline closed," she said. The northbound lanes had been closed since April, before opening on the 4th of July.

WXMI New Beginnings Restaurant has dealt with the traffic on Broadmoor for months, and its having a real effect on business.

John Richard from MDOT explained some of the work happening at M-37, "We're extending the southbound right turn lane from that North leg of Paterson all the way to 60th." He added, "We're basically ripping out the old pavement and putting in new, so it's a rebuild, and we're adding that additional lane."

The area's growth necessitated the work to improve operations and alleviate congestion, while also being in line with necessary improvements to the road.

"The previous pavement condition was the driving part of the project," Richard noted.

Unfortunately, for New Beginnings, the closures have discouraged customers. "People are going to avoid us because they can't take a lunch break or anything, and sit in traffic and wait, you know, take half the break to get here and get back," said Post. The reduced customer flow has led the restaurant to cut staff hours.

WXMI The south bound lane closures are anticipated to be complete by October of this year.

MDOT anticipates the traffic situation won't improve in the short term. Richard said, "It's gonna slow down and get jammed up. So they've got everyone funneled into that single lane before the full closure."

Expressing her frustration, Diane wished for a different approach to the project. "I was kind of hoping they would have done each side a two-way traffic, instead of shutting a whole side down, because it's taken them almost three months to do one side," she remarked.

MDOT anticipates closures along Broadmoor at certain intersections when to repave. You can check out when MDOT plans on doing those improvements here

The construction to the road is expected to conclude sometime in October, with MDOT aiming to reopen all lanes in time for the holiday season.

