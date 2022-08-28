Last minute getaways from My Michigan Beach

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Labor Day weekend is next weekend which means you may want to move fast on that end of summer vacation.

If you're looking to go up north for the weekend, My Michigan Beach may have what you're looking for.

If you're looking to escape the city, consider heading north to Empire. You can hike the Sleeping Bear Dunes and see some of the best sunsets on Lake Michigan.

If you're thinking of a weekend camping adventure, consider Tahquamenon Falls in the Upper Peninsula. It's the largest waterfall east of the Mississippi River. The accessibility of the waterfall makes it perfect for the whole family.

If you're looking to hit some dunes without heading north, consider heading to Silver Lake Sand Dunes. You can climb the dunes, do some off-roading or ride in a dune buggy, all while staying near Lake Michigan.

If you've always wanted to walk on the Mackinac Bridge, the Mackinac Bridge Walk is happening the morning of Labor Day. It’s the only day pedestrians can walk on the bridge.

