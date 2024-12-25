Last-minute Christmas Day shoppers find success at a store that remained open

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While many retailers close their doors on Christmas Day, the Walgreens at Michigan and Fuller has remained a popular stop for last-minute shoppers. A steady stream of cars has been seen pulling into the parking lot throughout the day.

Inside, shelves remain stocked, especially in the toy aisle, where patrons find a variety of items. Shoppers at Walgreens are not limited to toys but are also purchasing essential grocery items.

“We are going to pick up some gift bags, little last-minute gifts for the family for this Christmas,” said Dennis Glover, who traveled to Grand Rapids from Boca Raton, Florida.

Glover shared that his Christmas plans include visiting his granddaughter.

“My plans this Christmas is to visit my grandbaby, first time, for her first Christmas. I’m very excited. I traveled all the way down from Boca Raton, Florida. Very happy I’m here,” he added.

Others, like Pat and Eric Symanski, are also making last-minute purchases. “Lottery tickets for my kids’ stockings for a billion bucks, which they will share with me if they win,” said Pat.

Finding a place open on Christmas Day can prove challenging. One shopper expressed, “Yeah, this is our second stop. And we’re going somewhere else. See another CVS or Walgreens since those are the only ones that are open.”

Another customer mentioned, “I just wanted some breakfast. I pulled a 24-hour all-nighter. I’m hungry!”

Whether for Christmas Day essentials or last-minute gifts, Walgreens is providing a much-needed service to holiday shoppers.

