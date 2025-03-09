Last day of LaughFest 2025: Sunday Night Funnies to send off festival

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sunday is the final day of Laughfest 2025, and the event isn't going out on a quiet note. The 'Sunday Night Funnies' performance is bringing the laughter, featuring some of the best up-and-coming talent West Michigan has to offer.

Fox 17 got the chance to sit down with Brian B., the MC and showrunner of Sunday Night Funnies, to get some more details about the show:

Sunday Night Funnies

- 7:30 p.m. Sunday

- Spectrum Entertainment Complex in Wyoming

- Free, "anything goes" show

- Click here to find out more

LaughFest 2025

LaughFest, organized by Gilda's Club Grand Rapids, is a five-day festival celebrating laughter and supporting free cancer and grief emotional health programs. Proceeds from the festival benefit Gilda's Club, ensuring that no one has to face cancer or grief alone.

