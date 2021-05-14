Larges quantities of meth found, three detained in Ontwa Township drug bust

ONTWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team executed a search warrant on North Shore Drive in Ontwa Township today, leading to the detainment of three individuals and the recovery of large quantities of methamphetamine, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told a 40-year-old woman was arrested for meth possession with distribution intent and for maintaining a drug house.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation.

Those with information in connection to this incident are asked to call 1-800-462-9328 or submit an anonymous tip here.

