Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Larges quantities of meth found, three detained in Ontwa Township drug bust

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17 Photo
Cass County Sheriff's Office 01162021
Posted at 3:51 PM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 15:51:42-04

ONTWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team executed a search warrant on North Shore Drive in Ontwa Township today, leading to the detainment of three individuals and the recovery of large quantities of methamphetamine, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told a 40-year-old woman was arrested for meth possession with distribution intent and for maintaining a drug house.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation.

Those with information in connection to this incident are asked to call 1-800-462-9328 or submit an anonymous tip here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time