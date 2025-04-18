Laketown Township to introduce new on-demand bus service

LAKETOWN TWP, Mich. — Laketown Township, part of Allegan County, has launched a new on-demand bus service to improve public transportation options for its residents.

Despite the township's location in northwestern Allegan County, far from Allegan City, existing bus services did not extend into Laketown, leaving many of its 6,500 residents seeking better transportation options.

Managing Supervisor Steve Ringelberg highlighted the need for improved public transportation, stating, "We are the farthest township from Allegan city. We are way Northwest. They're way southeast. We have to the north of us. Max bus service from Holland, but it doesn't come into Laketown."

The solution came through the Interurban Transit Authority, which operates in Saugatuck, Douglas, and Saugatuck Township.

WXMI The service is already in Saugatauck, Douglas, and Saugatauck Township, but it is now extending into Laketown Township come May.

Executive Director Becky Carten-Crandell emphasized the benefits of the service, saying, "It gives freedom for people, independence for people. Last year, we carried 75,000 riders in one year."

She added, "We have people that ride with us on a daily basis to and from work, to and from doctors' appointments, to and from loved ones."

Allegan County Commissioner Craig VanBeek shared his optimism for the new service, noting, "These are shorter runs, so it's a little bit different, but they really do marry well together, and I'm excited to see what Laketown thinks of this."

The bus fares are budget-friendly, costing adults $1 and children 50 cents.

The service is also on-demand, with Carten-Crandell explaining, "If somebody calls us and books a ride, we'll be able to get them in 10 to 20 minutes and get them to where they want to go."

Businesses in the area also see benefits from the new service. "That will help the industry for us to get people so they can drink more and not have to worry about driving," said a bartender at Spectators Bar.

The six-month trial run began on May 1st. Ringelberg hopes the service will become a permanent feature. He stated, "We're part of a bigger community. Getting this bus service, this public transport, helps integrate us with our neighbors."

In addition to transportation, Interurban will also offer food delivery, prescription pickups, and destination trips to local wineries.

