LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Laketown Township Planning Commission voted Wednesday to terminate Cocoa Corporation's composting operations at a Republic Services site on 60th Street, following years of odor complaints from nearby neighbors.

WATCH: Laketown Township moves to shut down composting operation over odor complaints

Laketown Township moves to shut down composting operation over odor complaints

Neighbors spoke during public comment at Wednesday's meeting, describing the smell as severe enough to keep them from spending time outdoors.

"There are dozens of times every summer I cannot work outside because the stink is so bad I could get sick," one neighbor said. "We're paying Laketown Township taxes, and we can't sit on our deck."

In April, the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy found Cocoa in violation of requirements that it operate in a certain manner. Laketown Township Supervisor Steven Ringelberg said Cocoa has abandoned its obligations under the township's Planned Unit Development agreement, which is managed by Republic Services.

"Because of the activities of Cocoa, there have been very obnoxious odors, really particularly the last three plus years from that site," Ringelberg said.

Tim Mahoney, general manager for Republic Services' West Shore facility, also spoke at Wednesday's meeting, saying Cocoa is not affiliated with Republic Services.

"For the past six months, we repeatedly told Cocoa and its representatives that they were in violation of their business agreement and that they needed to cease operations and vacate the property," Mahoney said.

In addition to voting to terminate Cocoa's composting operations, the planning commission requested that the board and Republic Services negotiate a revised Planned Unit Development agreement.

The next step is enforcement by the township board. A meeting is scheduled for June 10.

A representative from Cocoa was not present at Wednesday's meeting. Fox 17 reached out to the corporation but did not receive a response in time for this report.

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