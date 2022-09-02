‘We’ve got a gem here on the lakeshore’: Grand Haven beach cleanup ahead of holiday

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A group of people gathered at Grand Haven City Beach Thursday to keep the lakeshore as picture perfect as possible.

“We come out. We fine tune the beach,” explained Eric Law, the water filtration plant manager for the city of Grand Haven. “It’s real simple. It’s buckets. We provide gloves so people don’t have to pick up the trash. There’s also the handy dandy little grabbers.”

City officials and volunteers agree that it’s worth it.

Law told FOX 17 that in the past they have picked up anywhere from 20 pounds to 120 pounds of garbage.

“We’ve got a gem here on the lakeshore. It shows a tremendous amount of pride for the local residents,” he added.

Operation Beach Clean has been promoted in the city of Muskegon for 15 years.

It’s something city officials and volunteers do ahead of every summer holiday to keep things clean for community members and guests.

“It’s all about is really putting our best foot forward and making sure that we’re presenting out natural spaces in a very clean and in a friendly and welcoming way,” Law added.

Organizers say they can almost guarantee one thing they’ll see during each cleanup- lots and lots of cigarettes.

“Simply stated, you know, what you bring to the beach, just please take it back with you. We’ve got a lot of trash receptacles that are here and so yeah, just use what you see and dispose of what you bring,” Law said.

If you’d like to get involved in future beach cleanups, the city of Grand Haven posts information on its website and Facebook page a week in advance.

