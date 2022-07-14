Water rescue underway at North Beach Park in Ferrysburg

FERRYSBURG, Mich. — Ottawa County Central Dispatch says a water rescue is underway Wednesday evening at North Beach Park in Ferrysburg.

The call came in just before 8 p.m.

Witnesses say a teenage boy in a bright-colored shirt went under the water under has not been seen.

Dispatch says the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is working with Ferrysburg Fire and the US Coast Guard to rescue the teen.

FOX 17 has a crew on the way to the scene to get more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 for updates.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube