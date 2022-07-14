Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshore

Actions

Water rescue underway at North Beach Park in Ferrysburg

Ottawa County Sheriff 06192022
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
Ottawa County Sheriff 06192022
Posted at 8:14 PM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 20:32:47-04

FERRYSBURG, Mich. — Ottawa County Central Dispatch says a water rescue is underway Wednesday evening at North Beach Park in Ferrysburg.

The call came in just before 8 p.m.

Witnesses say a teenage boy in a bright-colored shirt went under the water under has not been seen.

Dispatch says the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is working with Ferrysburg Fire and the US Coast Guard to rescue the teen.

FOX 17 has a crew on the way to the scene to get more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 for updates.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News