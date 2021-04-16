United Way is hosting a "Baby Drive" to collect supplies for local families in need

WEST MICHIGAN — United Way is seeking baby supply donations across three West Michigan counties to help local families in need.

The organization says babies can go through as many as 12 diapers a day and the cost can add up to about $900 a year.

“There are many new and expecting mothers in our community that are doing their best to make ends meet and are unsure of how they will afford their next diaper,” says UWL Community Engagement Director, Dominique Bunker. “Mothers need much more than just diapers to keep their newborns and toddlers healthy. For example, wipes, ointments, baby bottles, formulas, clothes, teethers, and thermometers are all needed to keep a baby healthy and happy. The costs of these items are significant but necessary.”

Drop off locations are located in Muskegon, Norton Shores and Spring Lake.

