Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshore

Actions

Turbulent swim conditions prompt Beach Hazard Warning along lakeshore

Lake Michigan
FOX 17
Lake Michigan
Posted at 12:05 PM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 12:05:49-04

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — High waves and powerful currents have prompted authorities to warn the public of possibly hazardous swim conditions along the lakeshore.

The Norton Shores Police Department says a beach hazard warning has been issued, which will take effect Wednesday night through late Thursday night.

We’re told the warning affects Allegan, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa and Van Buren counties.

The public is advised to stay out of Lake Michigan and off the piers while the warning is in effect.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered